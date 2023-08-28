Rep. Garret Graves: Federal aid for Louisiana fisheries delivered after nearly four years

After a long wait, Louisiana's fisheries finally will receive $58 million in federal aid to offset disaster impacts, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced.

The Baton Rouge area congressman worked to secure the federal assistance in 2020 after multiple disasters affected the state's fisheries in 2019.

Graves said in a news release the federal government has taken nearly four years to deliver the funding after it was awarded.

“There is no excuse for the bureaucracy to take four years for the disaster relief we secured to actually be made available, but these funds will be invaluable," he said in the announcement. "We have promised the seafood industry we would not stop our fight to bring them relief while working to reform the broken fisheries disaster process. We will continue to work with our fishing community to cut through the red tape and make this program functional."

He also pointed out the state's seafood industry endured the impacts of Hurricane Ida in 2021 and other disasters, in addition to the rise in inflation, high fuel prices, and supply chain problems, among other issues.

Graves, Castor introduce legislation to stop unsafe shrimp

In a separate news release, Graves and Florida's Kathy Castor announced the introduction of legislation aimed at stopping unsafe, illegally produced shrimp.

Graves said in the announcement much of the shrimp brought into the U.S. market are foreign, farmed seafood that contains illegal antibiotics and are produced through illegal fishing operations. He added that the illegally sourced shrimp are sold at artificially low prices.

The bill provides funding to the Food and Drug Administration to ensure that the product is free of illegal chemicals, safe for consumption, and not supplied through illegal practices.

The legislation also builds on previous efforts to give the U.S. Department of Agriculture authority to buy domestic shrimp to supply schools, food banks, and disaster relief programs.

“From foreign shrimp dumping to skyrocketing energy costs and Hurricane Ida, Louisiana’s shrimpers have been hit by both man-made and natural disasters. Shrimp packed with illegal antibiotics cannot be allowed to take over our market, and it’s unacceptable to be okay with anyone consuming a lower-quality product that puts their health at risk. This is an avoidable hardship for one of Louisiana’s biggest economic drivers and that’s why we are pushing this legislation," Graves said in the release.