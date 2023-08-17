Humane Society of Louisiana: Ten animals rescued from St. James Parish trailer

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Amid the record-breaking heat wave, the Humane Society of Louisiana reported the rescue of ten animals inside a trailer in the Paulina area of St. James Parish.

According to a news release, a sheriff's office investigation based on a tip led to an arrest warrant for the former owner of the residence along Hwy. 642, Kadi Zeringue Stevens, for simple cruelty to animals.

No food or water was left in the trailer for the animals, HSLA reported.

"Our Humane Society is very grateful to the good Samaritan and the sheriff's office for working together to get these animals out of danger and providing them with a much-needed second chance,” HSLA Executive Director Jeff Dorson said in the release. “I'm hoping that St. James will work with our group to finally get some long-overdue humane programs and services."

Rescue Alliance, based in Gonzales, has expressed an interest in rehoming the animals.

The Humane Society recently held a community meeting on animal services at the Vacherie branch of the parish library that was attended by about residents and representatives from local government. A second meeting is planned for September.