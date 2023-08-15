St. James Parish meeting addresses animal control services, need for shelter

The Humane Society of Louisiana facilitated a meeting to discuss animal control services and a pathway to building an animal shelter in St. James Parish.

While neighboring Ascension Parish has been in the process of selecting a site for an animal shelter to replace its current facility at 9894 Airline Highway in Sorrento, St. James Parish representatives from parish government, the sheriff's office, and Gramercy Police worked on addressing its issues.

According to HSLA, St. James Parish residents and law enforcement officials have used the services of nearby parishes such as Ascension and St. John, but resources have been thinning over the years.

The meeting held at the St. James Parish Library included more than 25 participants, many of whom told stories of rescuing dogs and cats from harrowing situation, often without assistance from any organizations, HSLA described in a news release. Some of the participants told of spending thousands of dollars of their personal funds to aid injured or abandoned animals.

A spokesperson for HSLA called the meeting productive and long overdue.

"I was grateful and impressed by the turnout," HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. "I am also grateful to all the rescuers who have been toiling for years without any formal structure or support from the community, and I was impressed with the heartfelt convictions of those who attended. Like many members of our group, they see the need to finally address the issue on a parish-wide basis and to form alliances with government agencies, individuals, businesses, foundations, and humane organizations. We can only solve this problem with all the stakeholders coming together."

Participants at the meeting developed a four-prong approach to building a shelter:

Seek funding from the state during the next legislative session;

Collect rabies vaccination fees as a source of recurring revenue;

Seek private and parish funding;

Establish a non-profit that can supplement the work of the parish and raise additional funds.

Participants agreed to establish a cat support task force since many shelters do not accept cats, and the parish has a large population.

The group plans to meet again in September and invite St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne and Sheriff Willy Martin to attend.

Established in 1988, the Humane Society is one of the largest animal protection organizations in the state. For more information, visit www.humanela.org.