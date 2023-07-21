Pierre Part man sentenced to 20 years in case involving solicitation of juvenile

A Pierre Part man pled guilty to computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving juveniles, and drug possession charges, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney.

In a news release, the district attorney announced 67-year-old James Gregoire was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The charges stemmed from April 2022 when Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received information that Gregoire was suspected of providing drugs to a juvenile in exchange for nude photographs.

Detectives reportedly interviewed the juvenile and found the suspect made sexual propositions in exchange for drugs on several occasions.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Gregoire's residence and conducted forensic cell phone examinations, which led to his arrest.

Gregoire was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over the matter was Judge Tess Stromberg.