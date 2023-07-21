Napoleonville terminates speeding enforcement program: Sheriff Leland Falcon

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon announced the Napoleonville Village Council voted to effectively terminate its photo enforcement speeding program.

Falcon said in the announcement the council held a special meeting the morning of July 21 due to concerns raised since its inception.

According to the sheriff, the council went into executive session to discuss the matter, emerging with the presentation of a resolution to suspend the part of the ordinance that related to speed enforcement.

"I applaud the mayor and council’s actions in recognizing that the program is not in anyone or any agency’s best interests," Falcon said in the statement. "As sheriff, I have and will continue to provide professional law enforcement services to the residents of Assumption Parish and the Village of Napoleonville. The mayor and council requested that my office provide traffic enforcement whenever and wherever needed in the village, which we have and will continue to do so."

Napoleonville speeding tickets were mailed out before decision

Previously, Falcon released a statement concerning the program, advising residents to ignore and not to pay violations.

Falcon said in the news release he had received numerous inquiries about the matter, which created controversy among social media users who frequent the area.

"First and foremost, let me reiterate that the program is not part of or supported by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. In fact, I oppose enforcement in the manner in which is being conducted on behalf of the Village of Napoleonville," he said in the release.

The sheriff added he has continued to work with the village and the board of alderman to resolve the issue.

"In discussion with the members of the board of alderman, it is apparent the members were not fully informed regarding the method of enforcement and purpose," Falcon said.

"While I do not nor am I qualified to offer legal advice, I recommend anyone receiving such a violation to simply IGNORE IT AND DO NOT PAY based on the violation being civil, which will not impact your driver’s license, driving record or Insurance. At some point, you may be contacted by a collection representative, which again I recommend you ignore," he said.

Falcon concluded by saying he is proud to provide law enforcement services to the parish and the village.

He ended by confirming that for practical purposes the village "has a nonexistent police force."

The Louisiana USA Today Network was the first media outlet to report the village was mailing speeding tickets despite not having a police department.

WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge also reported on the violations, which carried $200 fines.

APSO previously confirmed in a Facebook post from its verified account that it provides law enforcement services to the village, similar to how the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office dedicates deputies to the City of Donaldsonville and the Town of Sorrento, which do not have police departments like the City of Gonzales.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police Troop C, based in Gray, patrol the mostly rural parish, which includes the small unincorporated communities of Labadieville, Bayou L'Ourse, Paincourtville, Belle Rose and Pierre Part.

According to a previous APSO social media post, such enforcement partnerships between local governments and private companies are "never about public safety."

One person who asked to remain anonymous provided a copy of the alleged violation, which shows an address with the top line listing "Napoleonville Police Department." There is also a photo of a police badge that says, "Napoleonville Police Chief." The documentation includes an "Operating Officer Badge number," but no officer name.

The letter includes a picture of the person's vehicle and a picture of the license plate. It also shows the speed the person's car allegedly was going at the time and date listed.

The letter does not accuse the person driving of violating a Louisiana law. Instead, it accuses the driver of violating a village ordinance.

APSO previously shared the location of the operation was along Hwy. 1 within the village limits from Canal Street to the jail road.

The village's website linked to a Facebook page for a police department. The last post showed a coming-soon flyer for Automated PhotoSpeed Enforcement.

The flyer touted the new program as being safe for the community and safer for officers, which may include boilerplate text from the company considering there are no other recent posts referring specifically to the police department or any officers.

