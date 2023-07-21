Rep. Garret Graves releases statement on aviation legislation

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, chair of the aviation subcommittee, released a statement upon passage of the bipartisan Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act.

According to a news release, the legislation will reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years. It was passed by the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee with unanimous bipartisan support in June.

“When we were drafting this bill, we kept two things in mind: improving the passenger experience and setting up the American aviation industry for another generation of growth and global leadership. This is the most comprehensive bill the House has ever produced on these subjects and is a landmark for making key reforms to the FAA. The legislation also bolsters the aviation workforce to ensure we have the human resources to keep flights departing and arriving on time. It incentivizes new technologies and unlocks the next generation of new entrants in the commercial space- something many companies here in Louisiana are already investing in. I look forward to seeing all the great things this bill does for our state and our nation,” Graves said.