Napoleonville mails speeding tickets despite not having its own police department: APSO

Staff Report

Napoleonville, a small municipality in Assumption Parish, has started to send out $200 fines for alleged speeding violations captured on camera by a private company, though the village appears to have no police department.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed in a Facebook post from its verified account that it provides law enforcement services to the village, similar to how the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office dedicates deputies to the City of Donaldsonville and the Town of Sorrento, which do not have police departments like the City of Gonzales.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police Troop C, based in Gray, patrol the mostly rural parish, which includes the small unincorporated communities of Labadieville, Bayou L'Ourse, Paincourtville, Belle Rose and Pierre Part.

Several people shared on social media that they have received what appears to be a speeding ticket with a $200 fine through the mail.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office verified social media post, such enforcement partnerships between local governments and private companies are "never about public safety."

"It's for profit, and that comes at the expense of residents who may be simply doing everything right and end up getting these mail tickets that are very costly," the APSO post read. "More importantly, there is no police department in the village. The sheriff provides law enforcement services to the village. That begs the question, should any funds derived from this go towards law enforcement services? If not, why not?"

One person who asked to remain anonymous provided a copy of the alleged violation, which shows an address with the top line listing "Napoleonville Police Department." There is also a photo of a police badge that says, "Napoleonville Police Chief." The documentation includes an "Operating Officer Badge number," but no officer name.

The letter includes a picture of the person's vehicle and a picture of the license plate. It also shows the speed the person's car allegedly was going at the time and date listed.

The letter does not accuse the person driving of violating a Louisiana law. Instead, it accuses the driver of violating a village ordinance.

Lonny Cavalier, public information officer for APSO, shared a post to Facebook June 30 saying the speed enforcement trap started that date along Hwy. 1 within the village limits and was instituted by the village government in conjunction with a private company.

"The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has nothing whatsoever to do with that operation and will not receive any benefit. So if you see the individual with a radar/camera gun clocking passing cars, that is totally the effort of the village," he said in the post.

Cavalier added that the area was Hwy. 1 from Canal Street to the jail road.

"Those persons clocked in violation of the 30 mile per hour speed zone will receive your CIVIL citations via U.S. Mail, courtesy of the Village of Napoleonville and the private entity," he concluded in the post.

The village's website links to a Facebook page for a police department. The last post shows a coming-soon flyer for Automated PhotoSpeed Enforcement.

The flyer touts the new program as being safe for the community and safer for officers, which may include boilerplate text from the company considering there are no other recent posts referring specifically to the police department or any officers.

One commenter on the post pointed out Baton Rouge had several red-light cameras placed throughout the city in previous years, but according to a past published article in The Advocate, only about half of the tickets were paid.