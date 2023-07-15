Rep. Garret Graves on Louisiana hurricane protection project: 'This is absolutely infuriating'

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) released a statement after the Army Corps of Engineers announced that the West Shore Hurricane Protection Project will need some $1.27 billion in additional funding to reach completion.

In a news release, Graves said he secured the amount the Corps initially said would be needed to fully fund the work.

According to Graves, $760 million was secured in 2018 and $453 million was added for resiliency features in 2022 after Hurricane Ida.

Graves' figures show $1.2 billion has been banked for the project and the latest announcement has brought the total cost of the project to $2.47 billion.

“This is absolutely infuriating. We already secured the funds in 2018 and then within one month of Hurricane Ida making landfall in 2021, we were able to pass another law with billions of dollars in recovery funding and flood protection investments for Louisiana with a huge chunk dedicated to the West Shore Project," Graves said in the release.

The Baton Rouge area representative said flood protection was promised to the River Parishes.

"Residents in St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, and St. James parishes are getting slammed today by flood insurance, record inflation, and pure government stupidity," he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project occurred in July 2021.

Rep. Troy Carter votes no on defense bill

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) released a statement explaining why he voted against the National Defense Authorization Act.

“While I acknowledge the importance of a strong national defense, I believe that the current version of the NDAA has been overtaken by extreme MAGA Republicans looking to further their own dangerous agenda," Carter said in the release. "I cannot in good conscience vote for a bill that restricts service member’s access to abortion and defunds the military’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Just last night, one of my colleagues referred to Black service men and women as ‘colored people.’ I never thought in the 21st century I would hear those words uttered in the halls of Congress. The GOP fights against diversity, equity, and inclusion training while proving daily why it is essential."

Carter said House Republicans have been playing politics with national security.

“I greatly respect the American armed forces. However, voting yes for this bill would be a disservice to all members of the military and to Louisianans. I will keep fighting back against MAGA extremism that undermines our values and hurts our national security," he concluded.

Carter represents Louisiana's second district, which is the only Democratic district in the state. It contains parts of the New Orleans area and spans west and north to the Baton Rouge area.

Rep. Steve Scalise celebrates NDAA passage

Conversely, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) joined House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and others in celebrating the passage of the NDAA for the 2024 fiscal year.

In a news release, Scalise praised members of Congress for what he called taking a stand against left-wing partisanship.

“Today was an important victory for our men and women in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe," Scalise said in the release. "It was also an important victory for every American in this country that wants to see our military focused on our enemies abroad – not on ‘wokeness’ and all of the indoctrination attempts you're seeing within the Pentagon. And it was a massive rebuke of that far-left ideology in the push that we've seen under the Biden Administration."

Scalise represents the first district, which includes areas on both the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain in the New Orleans area.

