Baton Rouge man convicted in interstate dogfighting ring where 89 dogs were seized: U.S. Attorney

Staff Report

A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty in connection with an interstate dogfighting ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Antonio Damon Atkins, 35, pleaded guilty July 13 for his part in a conspiracy to sponsor, exhibit, possess and transport animals in an interstate animal fighting venture, and to possessing an animal in such a venture, all in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

Atkins faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $500,000 fine, according to the release.

Six other defendants have been convicted for their participation in the dogfighting ring, which was originally uncovered through an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

Five of the defendants have been sentenced:

Eric “EZ” Williams, Baton Rouge, 60 months' imprisonment.

Corey Brown, Baton Rouge, 50 months' imprisonment.

Clay Turner, Loranger, 36 months' imprisonment.

Dangelo Dontae Cornish, Greensburg, 16 months' imprisonment.

Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, Baton Rouge, 12 months and one day imprisonment.

A sixth, David Guidry III, of Independence, Louisiana, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6.

According to court documents, in 2017, Atkins conspired with others to keep, breed, train, and fight dogs.

Court-authorized wiretaps of phone calls revealed he and co-conspirators discussed facets of their plans, including gambling on the outcome of dog fights.

In August and October 2017, agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and other federal and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at seven properties, where pit bull dogs and dogfighting paraphernalia were found.

A total of 89 dogs, including puppies, were seized and given veterinarian care for their injuries and medical issues.

Many of the dogs were rehabilitated and adopted, according to the release.

“Dog fighting is a crime that cruelly forces animals into a cycle of violence and death for personal gratification or profit,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in the release. “We are committed to aggressively pursuing and prosecuting anyone who engages in such blood sport.”