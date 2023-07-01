Rep. Troy Carter announces disaster preparedness, recovery caucus

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) was among a group of representatives to announce the re-formation of the bipartisan Congressional Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Caucus.

Carter joined Reps. Joe Neguse (D-CO), Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), and Jenniffer González Colón (R-PR).

The caucus will work to advance legislation and policies that provide relief for disaster survivors and promote measures to assist communities in recovering, according to a news release from Carter's office. The caucus will also advocate for disaster preparedness measures and programs.

“Storms know no boundaries, and neither should our nation’s disaster preparedness or recovery systems,” Carter stated in the announcement. “As the climate crisis makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense, we need to work together to save lives and strengthen our systems. This bipartisan caucus is committed to advocating for effective preparedness and recovery measures and programs that best serve the American people and don’t leave anyone behind.”

The co-chairs of the caucus represent regions that experience a variety of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding.