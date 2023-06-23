Ochsner, MD Anderson announce cancer center partnership

Ochsner Health and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a partnership to create Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in southeastern Louisiana.

The fully integrated cancer program will include Ochsner Cancer Center - Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove, according to an Ochsner news release.

An Ochsner spokesperson said it is the first and only provider in Louisiana with a fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson’s standards and treatment plans.

Ochsner is one of seven MD Anderson partners in the country and the only one in the state, according to the release.

The first phase of the partnership includes the two locations in Baton Rouge. The remaining five sites are in the New Orleans area and Covington.

Based in Houston, MD Anderson is one of the world’s largest cancer centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education, and prevention.