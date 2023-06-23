Rep. Troy Carter announces launch of flood resilience caucus

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) was among the Congress members to announce the launch of the bipartisan Flood Resilience Caucus, which focuses on protecting communities from flood damage.

In a news release, Carter stated pre-disaster strategies to educate the public and invest in infrastructure are critical to avert flood devastation.

“My district knows firsthand the danger and destruction that flooding can bring to communities,” Carter stated in the announcement. “And as the climate changes, more and more communities will also be threatened by extreme flooding. We must take federal action to ensure that our nation is not only prepared to respond to and recover from flooding disasters, but to adapt our systems and infrastructure to be more resilient and better able to weather any storm. I’m proud to be a part of this new caucus and to be a leader in this effort.”

The caucus will bring members of Congress together with flood resilience experts to represent Americans living in areas at the highest risk of flooding.