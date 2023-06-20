Louisiana gas prices average $3.14 a gallon at start of summer, $3.58 nationally: AAA

Hitting the road this summer? Louisiana drivers are paying an average of $3.14 per gallon of gas as the season kicks off.

Prices are far lower than last year, as prices in East Baton Rouge Parish averaged $3.14 as of June 20. Ascension Parish's average of $3.12 is among the lowest in the Baton Rouge area. Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes both are at an average of $3.17. Livingston Parish is at $3.10.

The national average to date was $3.58, which is around $1.43 less than a year.

According to AAA, lackluster demand and low oil costs have kept gas prices relatively stable.

“We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, stated in a news release. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”

AAA reported the top five states with the lowest average regular gas prices were: Mississippi ($3.01), Arkansas (3.12), Louisiana ($3.14), Texas ($3.14), and South Carolina ($3.15).

The five states with the highest average regular gas prices were: Washington ($4.91), California ($4.86), Hawaii ($4.73), Oregon ($4.56), and Nevada ($4.26).

