Prairieville suspect accused of sexual assault of 14-year-old child in New Jersey: Report

A Prairieville suspect was charged June 16 with sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, luring and enticing of a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office of Ocean County, New Jersey.

Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced 34-year-old Spencer Caudle was taken into custody by detectives from the county prosecutor's special victims unit, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Port Authority of New York, and the New Jersey Police Department.

An investigation initiated by the special victims unit and the Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau reportedly found that on May 27 Caudle traveled from Louisiana to the Toms River area and had sexual contact with a 14-year-old child.

The prosecutor reported the investigation revealed the suspect communicated with the child through the Whisper messenger application.

According to the release, the continuing investigation revealed that the suspect planned on returning to the area to have sexual contact with the victim again.

Caudle reportedly flew from New Orleans to Newark Liberty International Airport, where he was taken into custody and was transported to the Ocean County Jail.

According to a past report published by the Gonzales Weekly Citizen, Caudle was arrested March 15, 2016 on 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles (under the age of 13).

Caudle reportedly was booked at the time into the Ascension Parish Jail without incident as a result of a joint investigation between Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Louisiana State Police.

According to the article, possession or distribution of pornography involving juveniles is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each count.