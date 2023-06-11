Suspect in Gonzales motor sports business burglary reportedly among trio arrested in alleged attempted break-in

A suspect wanted on outstanding warrants through the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for a burglary at a Gonzales business reportedly was among three suspects arrested in connection with an alleged attempted burglary of a motor sports business in Houma.

In a news release, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two men and a juvenile from Baton Rouge on charges related to a suspected attempted break-in of Cycle World in Houma.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of 20-year-old Davion Malik Kibodeaux, 18-year-old Daylon Markyon White, and a 17-year-old unidentified juvenile.

According to the release, TPSO's patrol division received information about 3 a.m. June 8 that a reportedly stolen U-Haul truck was seen driving in the 5500 block of West Park Avenue, occupied by multiple people.

Deputies responded to the area and observed a vehicle matching the description at an apartment complex with three male subjects standing near the truck.

After confirming the stolen status of the truck, deputies reported the three males were taken into custody without incident.

After searching the stolen vehicle, deputies reportedly found items they described as being commonly used in burglaries.

Detectives called to the scene suspected the males were planning a break-in of the business based on interviews and evidence found in the case, according to the release.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Kibodeaux was wanted on outstanding warrants through APSO for charges in connection with a burglary of a motor sports business in Gonzales earlier in the year.

