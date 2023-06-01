Baton Rouge area Congressman Garret Graves gains national attention for debt negotiations

Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, who represents the Baton Rouge area in the 6th District of Louisiana, has gained national attention for playing a key role in negotiating a debt deal.

As reported by USA Today, on May 31 the U.S. House voted overwhelmingly to approve an agreement struck between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to suspend the debt ceiling and avoid a default on the nation's debt.

The "Fiscal Responsibility Act" passed by a 314-117 vote-margin.

NBC News reported May 18 that McCarthy tapped Graves for negotiations to avert the possibility of a catastrophic debt default.

McCarthy reportedly has leaned on Graves since beginning as speaker in January.

As reported in a May 24 NPR article, Graves' policy expertise and low-key demeanor landed him the spot at the table with Biden's top aides in the debt talks.

In a May 31 C-SPAN video, Graves and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) spoke to reporters about the deal.

"We really have a fundamental structural problem and I think those negotiations kind of exploited that," Graves told reporters. "You've got huge problems on the mandatory spending side even trying to make some additional savings out of the discretionary appropriations side became really, really complicated. I do think taking a long term look at structural budget changes, both on the discretionary and mandatory side, is absolutely critical if we're going to get to a place where we need to be. It's going to take longer term planning, not crunching everything into a two-week negotiation."

