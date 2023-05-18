New Orleans student who had $10 million in scholarship offers goes to Washington, D.C.

Staff Report

Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter recently hosted Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, a 16-year-old International High School student from New Orleans who received more than $10 million in scholarships from more than 180 colleges and universities across the country.

Barnes announced during a May 5 news conference that he plans to study computer science at Cornell University, an Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York.

His more than 180 acceptance letters and more than $10 million in scholarship offers notched a new national record that brought international media attention.

He is also enrolled at Southern University where he has earned 27 credit hours.

While in Washington, D.C., Carter arranged several informative activities and an East Wing White House Tour with key White House staff before hosting Barnes in his Capitol Hill Office.

Barnes was joined by his parents, high school counselor, and others from New Orleans during this visit.

Carter said he was impressed with Barnes and offered him an internship in his Washington, D.C. office to further explore public policy and computer science.

“I was honored to host Maliq and his family at the U.S. Capitol,” Carter said. “This young man has shattered glass ceilings and I am so excited that he will do great things at Cornell University and beyond. Always remember your New Orleans roots and know that I am cheering for you!”