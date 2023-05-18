Legislation introduced to address road safety, supply chain issues

Staff Report

U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Sharice Davids introduced bipartisan legislation to expand access to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s current Pre-Employment Screening Program.

Graves stated in a news release that expanding access to the voluntary program will increase roadway safety and help to address supply chain shortfalls.

The Motor Carrier Safety Screening Modernization Act changes existing law so that companies can access safety records on an ongoing basis. While the program will continue to be voluntary, ongoing checks into safety records will allow motor carriers to increase their safety culture and make the roads safer.

“This legislation will make our roadways safer for all Americans and is a shot in the arm for our supply chain, allowing more goods to safely and efficiently moved throughout the country. I appreciate the opportunity to work with Congresswoman Davids on this legislation,” Graves said.

According to the Baton Rouge area representative, the Motor Carrier Safety Screening Modernization Act is supported by the American Trucking Associations, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, Driver Employer Council of America, National Safety Council, Specialized Carriers and Rigging Association, Truckload Carriers Association, and Women in Trucking.