Commemorative coin to celebrate 75 years of NASCAR

Staff Report

U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves of Louisiana and Jeff Jackson of North Carolina introduced bipartisan legislation that will instruct the Department of the Treasury to mint a commemorative coin to honor NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary.

As Graves pointed out in a news release, NASCAR is one of the most watched sports in the country.

“This coin will honor NASCAR’s contributions to our country’s sports heritage and support charitable causes to improve the lives of children in our racing communities. I’m proud to join Congressman Jeff Jackson on this bill and give NASCAR fans a unique opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone,” Graves said.

The U.S. Mint has stated that, since 1997, all commemorative coin programs have operated at no cost to taxpayers.