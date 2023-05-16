Graves, Cassidy support Veterans Get Outside Day

Staff Report

U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves of Louisiana and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts have introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate June 10 as “Veterans Get Outside Day.”

“Veterans Get Outside Day encourages Veterans to experience the outdoors and engage in recreational activities such as hiking, biking, fishing, and hunting, and ultimately promote a passion for the outdoors. The scientific community has been unanimous in demonstrating how spending time in natural environments, such as parks or forests, is associated with a reduction in stress, improved mood, and increased cognitive function. I’m proud to join Congressman Moulton in introducing this resolution to support our Veterans,” Graves said in a news release.

The goal of Veterans Get Outside Day is to connect former service members with free outdoor recreational opportunities both in their communities and in partnership with U.S. National Parks and Forests.

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (LA), Kevin Cramer (ND), and Angus King (ME) introduced the companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

“Veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and many face unique, lifelong health challenges as a result of their service. As a Marine veteran, I know firsthand how healing simply spending time outdoors can be. The moments where I can go on a long run or spend time on the water are sacred,” Moulton stated.

“We owe it to the men and women who traveled oceans to protect us to address the veteran suicide crisis,” Cassidy stated. “Vets Get Outside Day is a positive step towards ensuring veterans know they have the help they need available to them.”

Military-Veterans Advocacy thanked Graves and Cassidy for introducing the resolution.

On June 10, MVA will sponsor the first Veterans Get Outside Day in the United States at the USS Kidd Museum in Baton Rouge. The event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.