Four suspects arrested in connection with stolen firearm

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of four suspects from White Castle on felony gun law violations after a traffic stop on Hwy. 69 near Grand Bayou.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Tyron Ashlen Simon, 26-year-old Tinary Dale Bellock Jr., 20-year-old Jonte Davis, and 22-year-old Davante Termaine Link were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle, the release stated. The deputy made contact with the driver and engaged Simon in an interview. The deputy then contacted the three passengers.

After interviewing all four occupants, the deputy reportedly concluded that additional investigation was warranted. The deputy requested consent to search the suspect vehicle which was granted. During the search process, a large caliber handgun and an amount of marijuana was located. A records check indicated that the handgun was previously reported stolen in Ascension Parish.

Simon was charged with possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and proper equipment required on vehicles.

Simon remained incarcerated with bond set at $20,000.

Bellock was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and was held on a probation violation detainer.

Bellock remained incarcerated with bond set at $20,000 on the firearms charge and ordered held without bond on the probation violation.

Davis was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and was held on a probation violation detainer.

Davis remained incarcerated with bond set at $40,000 on the current charges and ordered held without bond on the probation violation.

Link was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and was held on a probation violation detainer.

Link remained incarcerated with bond set at $50,000 and he was ordered held without bond on the probation violation.