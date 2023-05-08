Man sentenced to ten years for fourth DWI; man sentenced to nine years for meth charge

Staff Report

Two guilty pleas were reported in the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes.

Napoleonville man pleads guilty to fourth DWI

Michael Butler, 42, of Napoleonville, pled guilty May 1 to DWI fourth offense.

The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following an April 2022 DWI arrest.

According to a news release, an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputy initiated a traffic stop April 15, 2022 in the Town of Napoleonville.

The deputy reportedly detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Butler was arrested after performing poorly on a field sobriety test, the deputy reported.

A chemical breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .238.

Butler was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Pierre Part man pleads guilty to meth charge

Lance Metrejean, 46, of Pierre Part, pled guilty May 1 to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

The plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors after an October 2022 investigation.

Assumption Parish narcotics agents traveled to a residence in Pierre Part after receiving complaints, according to a news release.

Earlier in the day, deputies reportedly arrested a person who was in possession of methamphetamine who advised it had been purchased from Metrejean.

Agents were given consent to search the residence and a quantity of methamphetamine was found.

Metrejean was sentenced to nine years with the state Department of Corrections.