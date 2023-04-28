Pierre Part man pleads guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile, video voyeurism charges

Staff Report

A Pierre Part man pled guilty April 26 to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and video voyeurism, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney.

Seth Breaux, 28, was accused of taking video of minors as they used a restroom at an area business.

Assumption Parish deputies responded to the convenience store April 26, 2022 in reference to a male capturing video of minors in the restroom.

Detectives reportedly were able to identify the suspect and questioned him at the time and obtained evidence confirming he was in the restroom at the same time as one minor in particular.

Detectives established probable cause and executed a search warrant at Breaux's residence.

According to the release, detectives located digital evidence linking Breaux to the videoing of at least two male juveniles and two adult males on the same night at the store.

Breaux turned himself in after arrest warrants were issued.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is tentatively set for June 28 before Judge Jason Verdigets.

The 23rd Judicial District Court includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.