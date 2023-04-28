AROUND THE STATE: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne included in Sport Illustrated Swimsuit edition

Staff Report

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne makes 'SI Swimsuit' debut

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who is at the forefront of the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness frontier, makes an estimated $3.5 million in endorsements and is the highest-paid woman athlete in college sports. And now she is a model in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dunne shared how she has navigated the world of social media. She has some 4 million followers on Instagram and 7.4 million on TikTok.

Also known by her nickname Livvy, the New Jersey native said she has learned a lot from golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who has built her own platform on social media to engage millions of followers.

New Orleans student rakes in $9 million in scholarships

Dennis Barnes, a 16-year-old New Orleans high school student, has made headlines for receiving more than $9 million in academic scholarships.

A senior at International High School of New Orleans, he plans to enroll in college in the fall.

"I am still getting letters. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox," Barnes told USA Today. "I'm proud of myself. I'm a Black man and you don't find that too often in the Black community... it stands out."

First woman appointed to lead state department

Rachel Zechenelly has been named the first woman to head the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division.

She leads Louisiana’s second-largest statewide law enforcement agency.

Sen. Cassidy recognized for Save Our Stages Act

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), along with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), were recognized for their bipartisan work on the Save Our Stages Act, a component in the live music recovery during the pandemic.

They were honored during the annual Grammys on the Hill event in Washington.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.