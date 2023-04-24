Rep. Troy Carter travels to southern border in Texas

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) released a statement on his trip with the Democratic members of the Committee on Homeland Security to the Southwest Border.

According to a news release from Carter's office, the visit included a discussion of border security and immigration issues with local officials and tours of the DHS border facilities and technologies in Brownsville and McAllen, Texas.

Carter said members heard from Custom and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations, U.S Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and CBP Air and Marine Operations during the trip.

“​Most migrants coming to our border have no other legal pathway to U.S. citizenship and are here seeking asylum – which is their legal right. However, our system was not set up for the kind of volume we are experiencing, and it is unsustainable," Carter said.

“We need comprehensive immigration reform to fix our broken system and save lives. I was grateful for the opportunity to visit Texas and learn first-hand from professionals who are in the thick of this crisis.

“Immigrant rights are human rights! Let’s deliver them a pathway to citizenship,” he concluded.