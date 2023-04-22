Rep. Troy Carter joins policy task forces on health, climate change

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA.) announced that he will be joining the New Democrat Coalition on Health Care, Substance Use, and Mental Health, and Climate Change and Clean Energy Policy task forces.

“I’m joining two New Democrat Coalition policy task forces where I strongly believe we can find bipartisan solutions,” Carter stated in a news release. “The NDC is the 'Can Do Caucus' in Congress. Our work on these policy task forces will center around roundtables with experts and administration officials, endorsing legislation and recommendations for executive actions, and working across the aisle to find bipartisan legislative solutions.”

The Health Care, Substance Use, and Mental Health Task Force will work to increase access to quality, affordable health care for all Americans and address the mental health and substance use disorder crises.

The Climate Change and Clean Energy Task Force will develop and advance policy solutions to combat climate change, build up and expand our nation’s clean energy options, and ensure strong implementation of the climate provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which Rep. Carter passed into law last Congress.