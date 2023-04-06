Man accused of battery, resisting deputies at Assumption Parish park event

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Belle Rose suspect on felony charges in connection with an investigation at an April 1 privately sanctioned event at the Dorseyville park near Paincourtville.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Tre M. Geason was charged with battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with violence or force, and five counts of resisting an officer.

Deputies responded to a shooting at the heavily-attended event along Hwy. 70 at Daggs Street.

While investigating, deputies reported Geason pushed a deputy while the deputy was attempting to arrest another person.

Later in the event, Geason allegedly returned to the scene and became physical with deputies.

Geason turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued, according to the release.

Bond was set at $6,000.

The park is located in the northern part of Assumption Parish about 10 miles south of Donaldsonville.

According to a prior news release, deputies arrested 24-year-old Warren Verrett III in connection with the shooting. He was charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities.