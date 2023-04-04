Friends of LSU Libraries hosting book bazaar April 13-16

Staff Report

The Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar will be held April 13-16 at John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum.

It will offer more than 60,000 new and used books as well as CDs, DVDs and vinyl records. Tables will be refreshed throughout the four days of the sale with each day bringing another opportunity to discover something new.

A large assortment of rare and collectible books on art, architecture, military history, the Civil War, Louisiana and the South will be for sale as well as an amazing collection of vintage books - some dating back to the 1800s. Additionally, there will be a robust selection of cookbooks, including many regional favorites.

On April 16, customers can fill a box or buy an unopened one for $5. Boxes will be provided. Exceptions include books on the “collectibles” tables, which will be offered at half price.

Friends of the LSU Libraries was formed in 1962 to provide financial support to LSU Libraries. All proceeds from the Book Bazaar benefit LSU Libraries.