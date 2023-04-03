Napoleonville suspect arrested in shooting at park event in Paincourtville

Staff Report

A Napoleonville suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting at a heavily-attended event at a community park located along Hwy. 70 at Daggs Street in Paincourtville.

The park is located in the northern part of Assumption Parish about ten miles south of Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 24-year-old Warren Verrett III. He was charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities.

One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility for treatment, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced.

Detectives quickly identified Verrett as a suspect, the release stated.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Verrett turned himself in to detectives and was booked into the parish's detention center.

At the time of the release, the suspect remained incarcerated with a bond set at $350,000.