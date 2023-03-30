Volunteer Ascension collecting supplies for Mississippi tornado victims

Staff Report

Volunteer Ascension has partnered with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to assist residents in neighboring Mississippi in the aftermath of the recent tornadoes.

According to APSO, there are three ways to help:

Drop off supplies April 5-6 between 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Make a donation online at https://www.mightycause.com/story/Mississippirelief.

Volunteer during the collection by calling Volunteer Ascension's office at 225-644-7655 or meet at Barn 7 of the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales April 5-6.

Items needed include non-perishable food items, pillows, blankets, sheets, baby formula, diapers, phone chargers, and tarps.