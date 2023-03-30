NEWS

Volunteer Ascension collecting supplies for Mississippi tornado victims

Staff Report

Volunteer Ascension has partnered with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to assist residents in neighboring Mississippi in the aftermath of the recent tornadoes.

Women hug among the rubble of a home as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday's tornado on March 28, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town and nearby Rolling Fork on Friday evening.

According to APSO, there are three ways to help:

  • Drop off supplies April 5-6 between 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Make a donation online at  https://www.mightycause.com/story/Mississippirelief.
  • Volunteer during the collection by calling Volunteer Ascension's office at 225-644-7655 or meet at Barn 7 of the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales April 5-6.

Items needed include non-perishable food items, pillows, blankets, sheets, baby formula, diapers, phone chargers, and tarps.