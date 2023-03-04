App Challenge winner announced for 6th Congressional District

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) announced the 2022 Congressional App Challenge Winner for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District was Cha'Kari Williams from Liberty Magnet High School.

Williams created an app called “Link-It” which targets high school and college students looking for a “study buddy” or tutor.

Graves was able to congratulate Williams at the App Challenge Reception in Baton Rouge.

Thousands of students across the country compete in district-wide competitions and create original apps, learning to advance their coding skills and inspiring careers in computer science.

The CAC is an initiative of the U.S. House of Representatives, where Members of Congress host contests in their districts for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science. The non-profit Internet Education Foundation provides the CAC with supplemental staffing and support.