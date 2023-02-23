Rep. Garret Graves, colleagues raise national awareness of nutria eradication

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) used the week – National Invasive Species Awareness Week – to bring national attention to the nutria-related damage and the need for additional resources.

Graves stated in a news release that nutria are an invasive species that threaten Louisiana’s coastal wetlands, hurricane protection, and the economy.

Invasive species impact communities in various ways, which is why Graves said he joined several colleagues from different communities and introduced the bipartisan Stamp Out Invasive Species Act (H.R. 210). Previously, Graves’ nutria bounty legislation was signed into law.

“So long as nutria damage our levees, wetlands, agriculture, and other infrastructure – we will call for their tails. Coastal Louisiana is America’s coast and it’s imperative we protect our great assets and way of life,” Graves stated.

The legislation would direct the United States Postal Service to issue a “Combating Invasive Species Semipostal Stamp.” The net proceeds from the sale of this stamp would be directed to the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of the Interior for programs that combat invasive species such as nutria.