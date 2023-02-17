Rep. Graves announces grant to reimburse for hurricane debris removal

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced that the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District will be reimbursed by FEMA $4,127,623.10 for Hurricane Ida debris removal costs.

“FEMA’s response to disasters is inadequate and lethargic," Graves stated in a news release. "Hurricane Ida made landfall in 2021 and large reimbursements are outstanding."

He pointed out that the Houe passed H.R. 2669 last year, the FEMA Loan Interest Payment Relief Act, so local and state partners would not have bills accumulate.

"We will keep pushing legislation that reforms the recovery process so future disaster victims aren’t victimized by their own federal government,” Graves stated. “We welcome this federal funding that will help Lafourche Parish’s recovery, but more work remains to be done.”