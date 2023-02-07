Louisiana has highest average combined sales tax rate in the nation, Tax Foundation reports

Staff Report

Louisiana placed first in the United States with the highest average combined state and local sales tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation, as parts of Ascension Parish reach near or exceed 10 percent combined rates.

The top five rates were Louisiana (9.550 percent), Tennessee (9.548 percent), Arkansas (9.46 percent), Alabama (9.25 percent), and Oklahoma (8.98 percent). The five states with the lowest average combined rates are Alaska (1.76 percent), Hawaii (4.44 percent), Wyoming (5.36 percent), Wisconsin (5.43 percent), and Maine (5.50 percent).

Local sales taxes are collected in 38 states. Statewide sales taxes are collected in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Five states do not have statewide sales taxes: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon. Of these, Alaska allows localities to charge local sales taxes.

Ascension Parish has several tax jurisdictions, including East Ascension within Gonzales (4.5 percent), East Ascension within Sorrento (4.5 percent), East Ascension outside of Gonzales or Sorrento (4.5 percent), West Ascension within Donaldsonville (5 percent), West Ascension outside of Donaldsonville (4.5 percent), Tanger Mall Development District (5.5 percent), Donaldsonville Annexation Area (6 percent), and East Ascension within Gonzales Conway Annexed Area (5.5 percent).

The local rate is combined with the Louisiana rate, which is 4.45 percent.