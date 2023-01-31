Louisiana U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow announces subcommittee assignments

Staff Report

Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana's fifth district announced her subcommittee assignments for the 118th Congress.

Letlow will continue to serve on the House Committee on Appropriations, which determines discretionary spending and has broad oversight over almost all expenditures made by the federal government, according to a news release.

She will hold seats on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and related agencies.

“Since Day One, I’ve pledged to work through the Appropriations Committee to find solutions to help solve our most pressing problems in the Fifth District and across Louisiana. From addressing our teacher shortage to improving flood control, prioritizing domestic energy production, and helping bring home disaster relief for our farmers, these seats will give our region a critical voice at the table,” Letlow stated.

“With so much of our state’s economy directly tied to our energy and water-related industries, it’s critical that Louisiana have a strong voice at the table on how funding to these areas is allocated. I know Rep. Letlow will fiercely advocate for our state’s priorities as a member of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and I congratulate her on her appointment,” stated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also a Republican from Louisiana.

Letlow's district spans from the Monroe area to Alexandria and includes parts of southeast Louisiana near Baton Rouge.

Higgins announces assignment

Louisiana U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a returning member of the Homeland Security Committee, has been named Chair of the subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement. It is responsible for all aspects of security operations along land, air, and maritime borders. Its jurisdiction includes three of the Department of Homeland Security’s seven operational components: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The subcommittee will be the driving force in the debate on how to best address this country’s lack of border security and provide our frontline defenders with the necessary tools to carry out their mission of protecting this great nation.

Higgins' third district includes southwest Louisiana from Lake Charles to the Lafayette area.

Johnson assignment announced

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana's fourth district will serve as Chair of the House Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government in the 118th Congress, retaining his position from the 117th Congress as the top Republican on the subcommittee.

Johnson's district runs along the northwestern part of Louisiana and includes the Shreveport area.