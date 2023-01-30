TRAFFIC: DOTD plans to construct additional lane at I-10/I-110 interchange

Courtesy DOTD

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced an update on the Interstate 10 widening project in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In order to mitigate traffic concerns regarding lane restrictions associated with the widening project, with the approval of the Federal Highway Administration, DOTD will construct an additional lane on the westbound flyover at the I-10/I-110 interchange.

Once approved, construction of this additional lane will take around one year to build and will cost an estimated $50 million. Lane restrictions along I-10, which were estimated to begin in early 2024, will be pushed back a year until the lane is fully constructed. The lane restrictions were instituted into the project in an effort to save up to 4 years of construction and more than $50 million in costs. This mitigation measure of adding a westbound lane on the flyover has been about a year in the making as engineers worked to determine feasibility, constructability and cost benefits.

Once completed, there will be four lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 split to Acadian Thruway. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and is estimated to be completed in 2028, weather permitting.