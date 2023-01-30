Louisiana's U.S. Reps., Sens. meet with Ascension Parish officials

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government officials were able to meet with Louisiana's U.S. Representatives and Senators during a trip to Washington, D.C.

Parish government shared photos to its Facebook page of Parish President Clint Cointment meeting with Reps. Garret Graves (R), Steve Scalise (R), Troy Carter (D), Clay Higgins (R), Mike Johnson (R), and Sens. John Kennedy (R) and Bill Cassidy (R).

The officials discussed important issues to Ascension Parish residents, including flood insurance premiums, infrastructure improvement needs, and job creation.

Senators announce funding for hurricane recovery

Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,894,206 in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid grants for Louisiana in a Jan. 30 news release.

“I’m grateful this $2.9 million will help fund New Orleans and Baton Rouge’s recovery from hurricane damage that our communities suffered,” Kennedy stated.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$1,459,464 to the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation for infrastructure repairs related to Hurricane Delta.

$1,434,742 to New Orleans Sewerage and Water for permanent restoration costs related to Hurricane Ida.

In another news release Jan. 27, Cassidy announced Louisiana will receive $16,501,434.53 from FEMA in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.

“We should never see blue tarps on roofs years after a storm hits,” Cassidy stated. “This funding will help our coastal communities continue to recover and help families get back on their feet.”

Cassidy also announced Louisiana will receive $5,110,200 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for road improvements across the state.

Specifically, the funding will allow communities across Louisiana to create action plans to address and prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.