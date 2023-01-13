Baton Rouge area has record-low unemployment: BRAC
According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's monthly economic indicator dashboard, the Capital region has a record-low unemployment rate and the largest labor force since 2018.
"While employment in the Capital region is at an all-time high and nearly every parish has seen a year-over-year increase in wages – both positive indicators of economic health – these positives bring on other factors to turn focus to," stated Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. "The high level of employment and low unemployment rate mean that businesses looking to grow their workforce will have a harder time doing so, as there are nearly three job openings for every resident out of work but looking for a job. These new factors give way to the increased need for talent retention and attraction efforts, which are key priorities in BRAC’s five-year strategic plan. So, although there are many positive data points as one looks at the Baton Rouge metro economy, there are still other key factors we must observe and tackle as our economy continues to grow."
Key findings also included:
- Nonfarm jobs and employment both increased by about 6,000 jobs/workers over the past two months;
- 2,400 new jobs in November caps off five straight months of job gains;
- Revenues per hotel room remain above pre-pandemic levels;
- All peer metros have added jobs over the past year, and Baton Rouge is just 0.5 percent away from recovering all jobs lost during COVID; and,
- Average weekly wage growth in some industries, parishes kept up inflation during 2022.
Leadership Baton Rouge announces 2023 Class
BRAC also announced the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2023. The selected participants represent a cross-section of the Capital Region’s business, civic and non-profit communities.
The members of the class include:
Leadership Baton Rouge was founded in 1985 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community.