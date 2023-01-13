Baton Rouge area has record-low unemployment: BRAC

Staff Report

According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's monthly economic indicator dashboard, the Capital region has a record-low unemployment rate and the largest labor force since 2018.

"While employment in the Capital region is at an all-time high and nearly every parish has seen a year-over-year increase in wages – both positive indicators of economic health – these positives bring on other factors to turn focus to," stated Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. "The high level of employment and low unemployment rate mean that businesses looking to grow their workforce will have a harder time doing so, as there are nearly three job openings for every resident out of work but looking for a job. These new factors give way to the increased need for talent retention and attraction efforts, which are key priorities in BRAC’s five-year strategic plan. So, although there are many positive data points as one looks at the Baton Rouge metro economy, there are still other key factors we must observe and tackle as our economy continues to grow."

Key findings also included:

Nonfarm jobs and employment both increased by about 6,000 jobs/workers over the past two months;

2,400 new jobs in November caps off five straight months of job gains;

Revenues per hotel room remain above pre-pandemic levels;

All peer metros have added jobs over the past year, and Baton Rouge is just 0.5 percent away from recovering all jobs lost during COVID; and,

Average weekly wage growth in some industries, parishes kept up inflation during 2022.

Leadership Baton Rouge announces 2023 Class

BRAC also announced the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2023. The selected participants represent a cross-section of the Capital Region’s business, civic and non-profit communities.

The members of the class include:

Adam Beary - Bear Process Safety

Allie Diefendorf - The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

Amanda Stout - McGlinchey Stafford, PLLC

Anna Johnson - West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce

Anthony B. O'Connor - Cadence Insurance

Beau Bourgeois - Kean Miller LLP

Brandi Simmons - LSU Communication across the Curriculum

Brian Cordasco – Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

Casey Meyer - Kuvare

Chrisdelin Lyles - East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Chynsia Robertson - b1BANK

Dr. Allison Smith - Louisiana Board of Regents

Ed Halphen - Woman's Hospital

Elizabeth Beckham - Turner Industries

Elizabeth Liner - Baker Donelson

Erica A. Johnson - Community Volunteer

Gibbons Addison - Jones Walker

Jaleesa Thompson, M.Ed. - Coach on the Geaux Consulting

James Mack - Baton Rouge City-Parish Employees' Retirement System

Jesse Watson Ph.D. - Discovery Schools

Jessica Guinn Johnson - E Pluribus Unum Institute

Jonathan Grimes - Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

Jordan Gleason - Cornerstone Government Affairs

Kimberly Littlefield - Keyfinders Team Realty

Lizzie Cossé - Watershed Advisors

Luz Randolph, Ed.D. - City Year Baton Rouge

Marie Mullen - Teach for America

Mathilde Silverberg - The Louisiana Public Health Institute

Morgan Almeida - Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Niles Haymer - Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

Paula-Marie Mensah - BASF Corporation

Paxson Guest - Phelps Dunbar LLP

Perryn Keys - The Advocate

Rachel Carroccio - Emergent Method

Shawn Zeringue - LWCC

Sinella Aghasi, DMA - Kids' Orchestra

Taylor LeDuff - Adams and Reese LLP

Terri Ricks - Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

Trisha Guidry - Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Viveca Johnson - Forward Moving Counseling and Consulting Services

Wendy Daniels - Beechwood Residential

Leadership Baton Rouge was founded in 1985 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community.