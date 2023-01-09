Antiques Roadshow to stop in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

The Antiques Roadshow will stop in Baton Rouge May 2 as part of its 2023 production tour.

According to the PBS website, viewers can submit entries online through March 13 for a chance to win two free tickets. The exact location for filming has not been announced yet.

The 2023 tour includes:

May 2 - Baton Rouge

May 16 - Raleigh, North Carolina

June 6 - Akron, Ohio

June 13 - Sturbridge, Massachusetts

July 11 - Anchorage, Alaska

All production events for the show's 28th season will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the website read.

The popular show presents tales of "family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements" gathered from across the country. Experts then reveal fascinating truths about the items.