Two suspects in Prairieville shooting of pregnant woman arrested in Zachary

Staff Report

Two suspects accused in a vehicle burglary that led to the shooting of a pregnant Prairieville woman were arrested in Zachary after an alleged vehicle burglary and foot pursuit, police in the East Baton Rouge Parish city announced.

According to a release, Zachary Police charged Jacolby Lockett with simple burglary, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was listed as a fugitive from Allen Parish.

Police charged Keylon Robinson with simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapon, and resisting an officer.

According to the release, ZPD officers were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3 to Cedar Trail Avenue in regard to a vehicle burglary in progress.

Officers reportedly located two suspects who fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers said both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police reported they found a total of three firearms during the investigation. One was on the ground near an arrestee, another in the jacket pocket of an arrestee, and a third under the driver seat of the suspect vehicle.

Officers reported the arrestees admitted that a least one of the three firearms was stolen from a vehicle on the same night.

Zachary officers also learned that the suspect vehicle was reported stolen in Baton Rouge on Dec. 30.

After both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies with the Violent Crimes Unit contacted ZPD and informed officers that the two men were suspects in a shooting that occurred Jan. 2 in a residential area of Prairieville.

Suspects previously identified in Prairieville shooting

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office previously announced in a news release detectives had received arrest warrants for two suspects from Baton Rouge in connection with the vehicle burglary that led to the shooting of a Prairieville resident.

Detectives identified the suspects as Lockett and Robinson, both said to be from Baton Rouge.

The two are suspected in the vehicle burglary and shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Jan. 2 in the Oakland Crossing neighborhood, which is off of Hwy. 73 in the Prairieville area. The residential area is east of the Interstate 10 exit.

According to the release, both suspects were being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on unrelated charges, and they were expected to be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

An APSO spokesperson said the charges were expected to be: three counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree feticide, two counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of criminal trespass, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, and two counts misdemeanor theft.

In a previous news release, the office identified the victim of the shooting as a female homeowner, who according to the charges, was pregnant.

Deputies previously reported the homeowners approached the two men during a vehicle burglary at a residence in the neighborhood.

As the suspect vehicle fled the scene, at least one of the suspects reportedly fired multiple shots, grazing one of the homeowners.

According to APSO's previous release, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and she transported herself to a hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit received information that identified the suspect vehicle as a newer model compact black SUV.

Detectives believe this vehicle and the suspects are linked to a string of vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Oakland Crossing and neighboring subdivisions.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.