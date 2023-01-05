Attorney General releases statement on Livingston Parish man sentenced to 100 years

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement following the admission of guilt by Dennis Perkins to second degree rape, sexual battery of a child under 13, video voyeurism, mingling of harmful substances and production of pornography involving juveniles under 13.

A former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s lieutenant, 47-year-old Perkins was sentenced by 21st Judicial District Court Judge Erika Sledge to 100 years of hard labor without benefit.

"Today, Dennis Perkins admitted to his despicable crimes and pled guilty in court," Landry said in the news release. "He not only waived any right to appeal, probation, or parole and any attempt to avoid conviction, but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial."

Landry thanked assistant Attorneys General Barry Milligan, Erica McLellan and Christopher Walters for their prosecutorial efforts. He also credited the Cyber Crime Unit for their work on the case and their pursuit to protect Louisiana children.

Additionally, Landry thanked Victims Advocate Kristen Martin for her efforts working with victims throughout the prosecution.

Landry added that the state has been suffering from a crime epidemic, and it is going to take a strong commitment from local and state officials to defeat it.

"Criminals must be punished for their crimes, and victims must be supported," he said. "Today, my office sent a loud message to predators lurking: if you harm children, you will receive the justice you deserve."