AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans vehicle break-ins have NFL, NBA on notice

Staff Report

Vehicle break-ins around the Caesar's Superdome and the Smoothie King Center during sporting events reportedly have been on the radars of the NFL and NBA.

New Orleans television station WVUE reported the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans organization have raised concerns about rampant burglaries.

New Louisiana law in effect

As of Jan. 1, people in Louisiana must present proof of their age, such as a government-issued identification, to access pornographic websites, NPR reported.

The law requires adult sites to screen visitors through age verification. It applies to any site which has at least one-third pornographic material, according to the bill signed last June.

Louisiana float wins award

Louisiana’s float in the 134th Annual Rose Parade won the 2023 Showmanship Award, the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced Jan. 5.

The float featured a live performance by Country Music Association award winner, 2022 Academy of Country Music New Female of the Year winner, and Louisiana music ambassador Lainey Wilson, who is from Baskin.

Located southeast of Monroe, Baskin is a small village in Franklin Parish.