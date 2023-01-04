Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state

Staff Report

A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022.

According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year.

People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent year-over-year as overall traffic slowed, the company announced in a news release.

As fewer people left Louisiana, the state netted a larger percentage of arrivals to climb eight spots from its No. 43 ranking in 2021.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Louisiana accounted for half of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state to make it a break-even market. It was the first time Louisiana has avoided being a net-loss state since 2016.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Where are Americans moving?

For the fifth time since 2016, Texas led the country in growth. Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia rounded out the top five states.

California came in last, and Illinois ranked 49th for the third straight year.

The top growth cities in Louisiana were Lake Charles, Covington, Thibodaux, and Hammond. Other notable net-gain markets included Baton Rouge, Houma, Alexandria, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Slidell, Sulphur, Lafayette, West Monroe, and Zachary.

How did the states rank?