State Fire Marshal offers safety tips for New Year holiday

Staff Report

As the final fireworks sales season of the year kicked off, the State Fire Marshal’s Office encouraged all Louisiana residents to be safe when using fireworks and knowledgeable when buying.

More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this end-of-the-year season, as it is state lawfor wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM, in theparishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed.

The sales season extends through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

The SFM encourages, first and foremost, that families choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is preferred, be mindful of whether the stand has been permitted by the SFM office.

Citizens can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business. The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.

To enjoy fireworks in the safest way possible, here are some ways to do so:

• Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish

• Never allowing children to light fireworks

• Never operating fireworks while impaired

• Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hosenearby

• Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of themin a trash container immediately