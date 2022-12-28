Convicted murderer, released after five-year sentencing delay, recaptured

Staff Report

A nearly month-long search ended for an Ascension Parish convicted murderer who was released from prison after a five-year sentencing delay.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Marshals with the assistance of APSO arrested Michael "Ma-man" LeBlanc Dec. 28 in a New Orleans hotel.

The 41-year-old Donaldsonville man was convicted of murder five years ago in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes. He was released from prison Nov. 30, reportedly leaving family members fearful and area officials puzzled as to how he was set free.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release Dec. 6 that detectives were actively searching LeBlanc after another parish's sheriff's office released him with a detainer. He had been sent to Catahoula Parish and later Madison Parish.

An APSO spokesperson said deputies received information that LeBlanc had been seen in Donaldsonville.

According to the APSO news release, the convicted murderer was described as a violent offender and believed to be dangerous.

LeBlanc was previously charged with second-degree murder and principal to illegal use of weapon in the homicide of 37-year-old Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville, according to past reports. Wilson went by the nickname "Teenie Weenie."

Convicted of second-degree murder in September 2017, LeBlanc had waived his right to a trial by jury and was found guilty after two days of testimony in connection with the 2014 shooting death.

As reported at the time of the guilty verdict, 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner ordered that formal sentencing be deferred to a later date. The release added that second degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

At the time, no date had been set for LeBlanc's sentencing hearing. According to reports, he was never formally sentenced for the murder conviction.

In September 2017, he was incarcerated and serving an 18-year prison sentence for a 2015 conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Corrections, LeBlanc completed his hard labor prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 13 of this year.

LeBlanc was subsequently released to the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office and detained for charges relating to possession with intent to distribute narcotics and taking contraband to and from a penal institution, the statement continued.

As LeBlanc remained at the facility on a pretrial detainer, Madison Parish officials reportedly were aware that Ascension Parish also had a detainer for LeBlanc's 2017 second degree murder conviction, for which he has still not been sentenced by the court.

According to the statement, Madison Parish transferred LeBlanc to Riverbend Detention Center, which houses Madison's pretrial detainees, on July 26 of this year.

On Nov. 30, Madison informed Riverbend that LeBlanc pled guilty and received credit for time served at the parish jail level on two new charges in Madison, the statement continued.

According to the Department of Corrections, Riverbend did not transfer LeBlanc to Ascension Parish regarding the outstanding sentenced for murder in 2017, but released him from custody on Nov. 30.

The Louisiana Parole Board has issued a warrant for LeBlanc's arrest as he failed to report to probation and parole within 48 hours of his full discharge from the local level physical custody as outlined in the conditions of his release from the Department of Corrections in May 2022, the statement concluded.

LeBlanc's formal sentencing for the murder conviction reportedly never happened due to delays and continuances over the last five years, including the death of his original defense attorney and challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic over a nearly three-year span.

