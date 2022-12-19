Secretary of State bans TikTok on all department-issued devices

Staff Report

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that he has banned TikTok on all Department of State-issued devices and called on Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow the lead of the governors of Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Maryland, Texas, Utah and Virginia by banning its use on all state government-issued devices.

“As Secretary of State, I have the serious responsibility of protecting voters’ personally identifiable information, which is why I have taken the step of banning the use of TikTok on all devices owned or leased by my agency," Ardoin stated in a letter sent to the governor. "I wholeheartedly believe that doing so on a statewide level would protect our data and reaffirm our commitment to privacy protections for our constituents. Therefore, I urge you to issue a directive banning the use of TikTok on our state government’s devices with immediate effect.”

The move follows a vote by unanimous consent by the United States Senate to ban TikTok on U.S. government devices, stemming from concerns over its data collection and ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

By the afternoon of Dec. 19, Ardoin's office had not received a response from the governor, according to an Associated Press article.

Edwards has a verified account on the platform, which has mainly been used to urge citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccination.