St. James Parish releases one-way traffic map for Christmas Eve bonfires

Staff Report

Officials in neighboring St. James Parish announced the one-way traffic route along Hwy. 44 for the 2022 Christmas Eve bonfires on the Mississippi River levee.

The one-way traffic flow will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. with the Louisiana tradition, the lighting of the bonfires, taking place at 7:00 p.m.

The one-way traffic route begins at Hwy. 3213 near the Veteran's Memorial Bridge and continues north along Hwy. 44, which is the River Road, ending at Hwy. 642.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter and exit from Hwy. 3274 (S. Airline Ave.), and Hwy. 3193 (Lutcher Ave.) however, vehicles entering Hwy. 44 will be directed to take a right only. The southbound lane of Hwy. 44 between the Veteran's Memorial Bridge and Hwy. 642 will be reserved for emergency and law enforcement vehicles only.

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office personnel will be visible along surface streets to prevent a stop in the flow of traffic between Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 3213.