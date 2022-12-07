Garret Graves announces flood, hurricane protection approvals

Staff Report

Congressman Garret Graves of the sixth district in Louisiana announced legislation expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed into law includes wins for the state.

In a news release, Graves pointed out that the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 is expected to deliver better flood control, coastal restoration, and hurricane protections, as well as direct investment into ports and waterways.

Graves said numerous pro-Louisiana provisions are included in the bill. The new law will build upon billions of dollars in resilience investments he has secured in recent years to help lower flood insurance rates.

"We’ve said countless times that our country is better off investing in stronger flood and hurricane protection projects rather than charging higher flood insurance rates or footing the bill to pick up debris after a natural disaster," Graves stated. "This bill will improve our flood protection, restore our coast and bolster our ports. South Louisiana parishes deserve better investments, and the Army Corps will be held even more accountable under our provisions. We’ve been focused on delivering results and positive outcomes – and the passage of this legislation moves us even closer to a more resilient Louisiana."

According to the release, Graves authored several provisions which were included in the legislation:

Upper Barataria Project : Authorizes a $1.8 billion project for hurricane and flood protection improvements, helping to protect the Upper Barataria Basin parishes of Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John, Assumption, St. James, Jefferson, and Ascension. This will immediately send $8 million in federal funding to begin pre-construction engineering and design on the project. (Section 8401)

: Authorizes a $1.8 billion project for hurricane and flood protection improvements, helping to protect the Upper Barataria Basin parishes of Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John, Assumption, St. James, Jefferson, and Ascension. This will immediately send $8 million in federal funding to begin pre-construction engineering and design on the project. (Section 8401) Comprehensive Lower Mississippi Study: Advances the effort to improve the management of the Mississippi River for flood protection, port performance, seafood production and the restoration of our coast. Under Graves’ amendment, $5,000,0000 will be immediately released to begin this landmark reevaluation on lower river management. (Section 8343)

Advances the effort to improve the management of the Mississippi River for flood protection, port performance, seafood production and the restoration of our coast. Under Graves’ amendment, $5,000,0000 will be immediately released to begin this landmark reevaluation on lower river management. (Section 8343) Louisiana Hurricane Protection and Levee Improvements: $2.2 billion in projects authorized in St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish – working in partnership with Reps. Scalise and Carter. (Section 8401)

$2.2 billion in projects authorized in St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish – working in partnership with Reps. Scalise and Carter. (Section 8401) Restoration of MRGO : Provision confirms that the project was intended to fully be the responsibility of the federal government. (Sec. 8241)

: Provision confirms that the project was intended to fully be the responsibility of the federal government. (Sec. 8241) Comite Diversion: Requires the Army Corps to regularly report to Congress on the completion of the Comite project, which is now years behind schedule and over budget.

Authorizes new investments to improve water and wastewater systems through the Corps Environmental Infrastructure Program (Section 8375):

Capital Region (East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes): Increases authorized funding to $90 million.

(East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes): Increases authorized funding to $90 million. Bayou Parishes (Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Charles, Assumption, St. James, St. John, and St. Mary Parishes):Increases the project authorization by $10 million.

(Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Charles, Assumption, St. James, St. John, and St. Mary Parishes):Increases the project authorization by $10 million. River Parishes (St. John, St. James, and Assumption Parishes): Increases authorized funding to $36 million.

Policy Improvements: