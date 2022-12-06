Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society

Staff Report

A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.

A black pit bull terrier had apparently wrapped himself around the pole he was connected to and could barely move, she reported.

Mistretta has years of experience as a volunteer cruelty investigator for the HSLA and is well-versed in Louisiana cruelty laws.

After surveying the situation, she discovered two additional dogs housed on the same property, also in deplorable conditions.

Realizing the dogs likely needed immediate medical care, she contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, which dispatched two deputies to the scene.

According to the news release, the three concurred that the pit bull terrier, bulldog, terrier, and shepherd mix were being criminally neglected and needed to be removed.

Ascension Parish animal control officers were contacted for assistance and the dogs were transported to Cara's House, the humane agency that impounds stray and mistreated animals.

The state laws that protect animals require them to be provided with adequate food, water, shelter, and veterinarian care. It appears that the owner failed to comply with any of these lawful provisions, according to HSLA.

Since the owner was not present at the time of the dogs' removal, the deputies informed Mistretta that they will issue a bench warrant for the owner's arrest.

The director of Cara's House said that a veterinarian would examine the dogs and that they appeared to be adjusting well to life off their chains.

Anyone interested in donating toward the care of the three dogs can contribute on the Cara's House website at https://www.carashouse.com/donate. All donations are tax-deductible.

"We are grateful to Jennifer for stopping and inquiring about the well-being of these dogs, the deputies and animal control officers who responded quickly and professionally, and the staff of Cara's House for accepting custody of these long-mistreated animals," HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. "We are delighted that they will get a second chance and receive lots of love, attention, food, and warmth over the holidays. We further hope that the DA and courts will take this matter seriously and assess fines and penalties that take into account the amount of suffering these dogs endured."

Established in 1988, HSLA is one of the largest animal protection organizations in the state and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon.

For more information, visit its page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLA or its website at www.humanela.org.

