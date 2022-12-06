Cassidy seeks tax relief for Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida

Staff Report

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced bipartisan legislation as part of his continued effort to support Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida last year.

The bill would allow those impacted by Hurricane Ida to deduct disaster-related personal casualty losses from their gross income even after taking the standard deduction, according to a news release from Cassidy. It also would waive the 10 percent floor for deductions allowed under current law.

“When recovering from a disaster, every bit helps, and this is a big help,” Cassidy stated in the release. “This bill gives needed tax relief to those Hurricane Ida victims who are using their own money to recover their lives.”

The tax relief is the same as secured by the senator in 2020 to help Hurricane Laura victims and in 2017 for Louisianans impacted by the Great Floods of 2016.